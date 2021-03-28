Morgan Stanley Acquires 171,010 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $701,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,357,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

