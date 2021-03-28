Morgan Stanley Acquires 6,249 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.91% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $495,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $213.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.79 and its 200 day moving average is $203.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

