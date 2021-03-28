Morgan Stanley Acquires 783,335 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of Xilinx worth $428,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after acquiring an additional 63,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Xilinx by 17.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $193,700,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,968 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $187,983,000 after purchasing an additional 157,921 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average of $128.76. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

