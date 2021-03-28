Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Eli Lilly and worth $570,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,874,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,322,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $185.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.29. The company has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

