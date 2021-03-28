Morgan Stanley Buys 1,323,588 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.55% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $416,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 82,738 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $80.07.

