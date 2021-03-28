Morgan Stanley Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of IQVIA worth $541,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after purchasing an additional 352,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.53.

IQVIA stock opened at $192.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 211.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $199.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

