Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of Unity Software worth $548,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,708,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $95.53 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.