Morgan Stanley Has $416.25 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.55% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $416,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.