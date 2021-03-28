Morgan Stanley Has $504.86 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $504,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,035.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

PNC opened at $179.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average is $140.73. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

