Morgan Stanley Has $508.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $508,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $292.31 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.16 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.12 and a 200-day moving average of $250.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.