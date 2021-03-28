Morgan Stanley Has $511.22 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 13.54% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $511,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,796,000 after buying an additional 1,357,929 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,895,000 after acquiring an additional 730,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

