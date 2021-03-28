Morgan Stanley Has $541.24 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of IQVIA worth $541,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV stock opened at $192.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.53.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.