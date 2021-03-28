Morgan Stanley Has $549.81 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $549,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.