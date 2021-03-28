Morgan Stanley Has $694.89 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,646,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Emerson Electric worth $694,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $43.55 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.