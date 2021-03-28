Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.91% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $495,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after buying an additional 167,771 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,068,000 after buying an additional 70,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $213.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

