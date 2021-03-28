Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of S&P Global worth $556,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,533,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,083,000 after acquiring an additional 54,571 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $359.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.