Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of S&P Global worth $556,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $989,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 81.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $359.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $379.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

