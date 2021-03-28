Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,222,204 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of MetLife worth $427,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 515,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 46,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in MetLife by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in MetLife by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 25,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $60.82 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

