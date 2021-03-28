Morgan Stanley Purchases 483,960 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of IQVIA worth $541,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $192.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.53.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

