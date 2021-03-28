Morgan Stanley Purchases 56,762 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $508,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $292.31 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.16 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

