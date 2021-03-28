Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $503,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

