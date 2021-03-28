Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $514,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

