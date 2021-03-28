Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 287.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,711,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.28% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $425,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after buying an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after purchasing an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after purchasing an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 242,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $87.02 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

