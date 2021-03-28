Morgan Stanley Sells 362,275 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Emerson Electric worth $694,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

