Morgan Stanley Sells 6,651 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.99% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $427,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 206.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of VV opened at $185.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average of $171.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $186.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

