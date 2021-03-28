Morgan Stanley Sells 6,651 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.99% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $427,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after acquiring an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000.

Shares of VV opened at $185.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average of $171.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $186.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

