Morgan Stanley Sells 6,651 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.99% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $427,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $185.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $186.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

