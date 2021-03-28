Morgan Stanley Trims Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766,982 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.03% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $421,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $113.58 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $123.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

