Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,016,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $189.60 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.56 and a twelve month high of $189.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.38.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

