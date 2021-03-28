MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Down 61.8% in March

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

MSADY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 14,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.59.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

