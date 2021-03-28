MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,522 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $133,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MSCI by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MSCI by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in MSCI by 36,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $424.87 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.29 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.78.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

