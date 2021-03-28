mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $39.06 million and approximately $133,251.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,138.81 or 0.99991041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00034699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00087331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001444 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011142 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 39,090,465 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

