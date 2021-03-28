MTS Systems (MTSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect MTS Systems to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.