MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €182.63 ($214.85).

MTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €197.70 ($232.59) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €106.40 ($125.18) and a one year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of €199.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €187.29. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.23.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

