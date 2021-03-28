Multiplier Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for $27.82 or 0.00050369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $28.16 million and $309,666.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00057502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00225851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.56 or 0.00888238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00079447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00029007 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.