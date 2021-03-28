MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSLP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 15,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,963. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. MusclePharm has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

