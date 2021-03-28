Mushroom (MUSH) Price Reaches $11.95

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Mushroom has a total market cap of $367.17 million and $259,500.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for about $11.95 or 0.00021626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mushroom has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00220123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.30 or 0.00885598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00078558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00028728 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,526,751 coins and its circulating supply is 30,729,455 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

