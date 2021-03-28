MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MV Oil Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of MV Oil Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVO stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.39. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

