Mysterium (MYST) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.07 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $22,993.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00612633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024127 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

