Name Changing Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $488,814.00 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $488,814.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.91 or 0.00612860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024152 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,152,704 coins and its circulating supply is 39,123,084 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

