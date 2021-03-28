Nano (NANO) One Day Volume Tops $35.05 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Nano has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $608.82 million and $35.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00008173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,904.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.57 or 0.03029389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.95 or 0.00330829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.03 or 0.00898010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00420755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.52 or 0.00356886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00257559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021272 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

