Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Tops $209,056.51

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $209,056.51 and $4,657.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,991,234 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

