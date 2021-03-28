National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of National American University stock remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. National American University has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

National American University

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

