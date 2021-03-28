NativeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $96.30 million and $22.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 3,460.2% against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00006988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.51 or 0.00253366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.60 or 0.04133527 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006837 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,676,649 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

