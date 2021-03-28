NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Tops $1.92 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.77 or 0.00010312 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $90.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00225266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.18 or 0.00927825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00051468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00079544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00029409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,049,923 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

