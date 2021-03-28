Neblio Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Neblio has a total market cap of $44.69 million and $2.43 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00004649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021244 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009156 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,671,308 coins and its circulating supply is 17,276,800 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.