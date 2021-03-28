Nebulas (NAS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.60 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Nebulas token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001737 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $56.13 million and $7.60 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.17 or 0.00611740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,980,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,455,095 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

