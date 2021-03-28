Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.00 or 0.00077930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00221982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.75 or 0.00880243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Neo

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

