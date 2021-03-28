Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NEOG stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. Neogen has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $597,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,094.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,640 shares of company stock worth $6,151,193. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Neogen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,948,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Neogen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after buying an additional 81,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Neogen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after buying an additional 133,507 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Neogen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 838,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,499,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Neogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,167,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.