NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Cap Reaches $74.65 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $74.65 million and $8.41 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00057610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00222074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.00868553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028328 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,977,176 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

